There is a vast amount of potential just waiting to be unlocked in the North Gateway area of Penticton, according to a real estate analysis presented to council this week.
Colliers Strategy and Consulting Group was hired to do the study as part of the North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy that’s being created by the City of Penticton.
The focus area is bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive, with Westminster Avenue cutting right through the heart of it.
“In its current state, numerous challenges prevent the North Gateway from becoming a destinational hub for the City of Penticton. These challenges include an incomplete and inconsistent streetscape, inactive street frontages, a lack of commercial opportunities, and a built environment that is not conducive to active transportation,” states the Colliers report.
“With guided development and a cohesive vision that is financially viable and contextually appropriate, the North Gateway could become an attractive neighbourhood that is complementary to lakeshore and downtown attractions.”
Colliers flagged an opportunity for the city “to work with a few key landowners in the North Gateway area to instigate more transformational changes,” which could “catalyze substantial efforts to revitalize the area.”
Those landowners include the companies preparing to put up housing and commercial projects on the Ogopogo Motel and El Rancho Motel sites.
Three existing car dealerships are mentioned in the report, which describes their large, paved lots as “an inefficient way of activating the neighbourhood” that “could be redeveloped for significantly higher intensity uses.”
Colliers also looked specifically at the potential for more hotel rooms, homes and retail space.
It projects the demand for hotel rooms in Penticton will increase from 348,000 room-nights annually in 2019 to 472,000 by 2030.
“Colliers believes that Penticton could potentially support an additional 50 to 120 hotel rooms over the next 10 years on top of upcoming supply, without significantly impacting the performance of existing operators,” states the report.
It also notes that 54% of Penticton’s existing hotel stock is rated two stars, suggesting the city “is potentially lacking enough higher-end hotel rooms.”
On the housing front, Colliers found the 385 dwelling units currently in the North Gateway make up just 2% of Penticton’s total housing stock, with most of it built prior to 1980.
But the company suggests up to a third of all new high-density housing in the city could be built in the North Gateway, as it’s “anticipated to become a complete community complementary to downtown.”
Finally, the consultants determined Penticton has added 65,000 square feet of new retail space over the past four years and expect demand for another 140,000 square feet over the next 10 to 20 years.
“Moving forward, the city should pursue a retail strategy within the North Gateway that complements rather than directly competes with the west downtown and lakeshore areas, providing offerings desired by both nearby residents and PTCC delegates,” the report states.
“This could include a coffee shop, quick-service restaurant, full-service restaurant, brewery, distillery, wine bar, and other similar convenience- and experience-oriented tenants.”
Work on the North Gateway project is being funded by $75,000 placed with the city by a developer in 2010 for the purpose of long-term planning in the area. A final plan, complete with investment strategy, is due in front of council late this year. Multiple public consultation opportunities are planned.