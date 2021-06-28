UPDATE: Monday, June 28, 2021, 12:43 p.m.
There has been some progress in the Brent Road fire. The highway is now opened for single-lane, alternative traffic. Expect significant delays if you are traveling between Penticton and Kelowna.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
A forest fire near Brent Road south of Peachland has forced the closure of Highway 97 in both directions.
Crews from Peachland, West Kelowna, and Kelowna are working the fire, along with helicopters from the BC Wildfire Service.
No detour is available. DriveBC says the next update on the road closure is expected at 1 p.m.
"The length of the closure is unknown at this time. We are asking everyone to remain away from this area while personnel and equipment is in the area," West Kelowna RCMP say in a release.
At 11 a.m., the fire covered 0.3 ha.
"It's currently burning out of control," BC Wildfire Service information officer Madison Smith said.
No homes are currently threatened by the fire, she said.
Three air tankers are working the fire, dropping retardant, and their efforts will be supplemented by bucketing helicopters, Smith said.
Ten personnel from BCWS are on scene. Cause of the fire has not been determined.