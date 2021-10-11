The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:21 a.m. Christie Mountain Lane, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

7:48 a.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

9:11 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

9:24 a.m. Pineview Road, Penticton. Alarm.

10:08 a.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

11:19 a.m. Road 18, Oliver. Medical first response.

12:31 p.m. Smythe Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:16 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:55 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Princeton. Burning complaint.

6:09 p.m. Middle Bench Road, Penticton. Alarm.

6:31 p.m. Willow Street, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

8:25 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

12:49 a.m. Bench Hill Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:22 a.m. Willies Ranch Road, Princeton. Alarm.

5:37 a.m. McKinney Road, Osoyoos. Car fire.

6:24 a.m. Juniper Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.

6:53 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.