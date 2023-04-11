Now’s the time to give the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen a piece of your mind.
The local government has launched its 2023 citizens' survey to check in on residents.
“The survey focuses on how communities are using regional services and facilities and how satisfied residents and property owners are with those services,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“Survey results will help identify areas for improvement throughout the region. Respondents will also be asked to provide feedback on communication methods and public engagement opportunities.”
The survey is available online at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca. Paper copies are available on request by calling 250-492-0237 or emailing communications@rdos.bc.ca.