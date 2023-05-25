A colourful symbol of acceptance now brightens the blacktop outside Queen’s Park Elementary School.
What’s described as a “two-spirit rainbow crosswalk” was installed Wednesday on Power Street across from the school’s main entrance.
Community leaders hope it serves as a visible reminder of tolerance.
“The initiative for this symbol of hope came from students at Queen's Park Elementary who showed leadership in requesting a tangible sign of support for diverse and inclusive communities. It's a reminder that children start from a place of acceptance. And that's a lesson for all of us,” said a joint statement issued by Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band, James Palanio, chair of the School District 67 board, and Deputy Mayor Helena Konanz.
“Since the installation there have been many vile comments on social media that highlight the need to show support for all members of our community. For the rainbow crosswalk to be a true symbol there needs to condemnation of bullying and intolerance. The installation of this symbol is not the end, it is the beginning.
“As elected leaders, we stand for a community that is diverse, open and accepting. There's no place for hate. And to the kids who requested the rainbow crosswalk, thank you for showing the way.”
The idea was presented to city council in June 2022 by former Queen’s Park teacher Nicole Simons, who sought permission to colour the street and funding to do it. The project’s $20,000 cost was covered by the city.