Thursday, Feb. 9
• Opening night: Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception after with Play Estate Winery and Honey Toast Cafe
• Live music with Jeff Smith, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., advance belly dancing, 8-9 p.m.
• Carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Acoustic jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Jam night, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• 50th anniversary exhibition, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, showing daily until March 18
• Trivia Night and Thirsty Thursday, Barley Mill Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: A Man Called Otto (Tom Hanks, PG, 126 minutes); Thursday night only; 80 for Brady (Lily Tomlin, PG, 90 minutes); Friday-Sunday, Wednesday-Thursday
Friday, Feb. 10
• BCHL junior A hockey, Coquitlam Express at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., Pink the Rink Night, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca, kids 18 and under with an adult are free
• Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.; Kamloops at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35p.m.
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., starring Shannon French, Vince Galea, Jason Lane, and Kim Palmer, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast and crew reception after Friday’s show with Cannery Brewing
• Sammy Volkov with opening act Gary Saturday, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Romance at the Table, two nights of improvisational storytelling, your ideas, our actors, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., with Isaac Gilbert, Cain Critchlow and Sean Wood, $25, purchase tickets at: tempest.ca/on-stage
• The Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon by W.O. Mitchell, The Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m. $25 on day of the show, $23 in advance, visit: email: venablestheatre.ca
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bridge, 1-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Karaoke with Candie, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., also: fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Mat yoga, 9 a.m., chair stretch and strength, noon-1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Jam night, penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Road, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., snacks available after 11:30 a.m.
• Titanic, 25th anniversary screenings (Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, 14A, 194 minutes); Landmark Cinemas 7, also showing: 80 for Brady (PG, 98 minutes); Knock at the Cabin (PG, 100 minutes); The Banshees of Inisherin (14A, 114 minutes); Missing (PG, 11 minutes, reviewed in Wednesday’s Herald); A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Avatar: the Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Saturday, Feb. 11
• Screwball Comedy, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., directed by Jane Pilkey for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Musical Giants, presented by Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m. with special guests Jaeden Izik-Dzurko and the Okanagan Youth Orchestra, for tickets visit: Okanagansymphony.com
• The James Hay Blues Band, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 7 p.m., tickets available from Eventbrite.ca
• Cream Tea, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 150 Orchard Ave., 2-4 p.m., enjoy biscuits with cream, jewelry table, $7
• Romance at the Table, second night of improvisational storytelling, your ideas, our actors, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $27.96, purchase at: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Desert Rockers, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• The Shindigger, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 4:30-7:30 p.m., general meeting, 11 a.m., meat draw, 2-4 p.m.
• Closing night: The Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon by W.O. Mitchell, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m. $25 on day of the show, $23 in advance, visit: email: venablestheatre.ca
• Winter training at Tempest, general assembly, Tempest Theatre, 9-11 a.m., free, RRSP at airtable.com
• Valentine’s Dinner Dance, Summerland Community Centre, 5-11 p.m., presented by Rotary Club of Summerland and featuring Cod Gone Wild, $75, proceeds to equipment for the high school’s new gym, purchase online: summerlandrotary.ca
• Valentine’s Prom Roller Rink, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 5-7 p.m. (all ages) and 7-9 p.m. (adults), skate rental available, ages 13 and under required to wear a helmet, admission is $15 (adults) and $10 (ages 13 and under), $5 for skates, financial assistance available for those facing barriers to access events
• Chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Winter Osoyoos Farmers’ Market, Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Ave., Osoyoos, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for details visit: osoyoosfarmersmarket.com
• Valentine’s Day Dance featuring Rebel Luv, Osoyoos Elks Hall, 8506 92nd Ave., 7 p.m.-midnight, $25 prepaid, includes buffet at 9:30 p.m., for tickets call Annette at 250-495-6227 or Sonja at 250-689-1197
• Local Ladies in Concert, Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 7 p.m., featuring Kansas Lee, Bianca Berkland, Lou Lou Morneau, entry by donation
• Garage Sale, Penticton Art Gallery, Feb. 11-18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, closed Sunday and Monday
Sunday, Feb. 12
• Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m (PT, Fox), featuring halftime show with Rihanna, with national anthem by Chris Stapleton and America the Beautiful by Babyface
• Screwball Comedy, matinee, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• The Mom Market Okanagan: “Galentine’s Day” Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., free admission
• Bex (folk music) The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Super Bowl fundraiser for Princess Margaret Secondary School Dry Grad, The Barley Mill, $25, includes beef dip and fries, chance at door prizes, email: corrilou01@gmail.com for more details
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• A “Galentine’s” Day Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., showcasing everything local, free, donations accepted for Mamas for Mamas Penticton
Monday, Feb. 13
• Fugitives Dance Band Tour, Osoyoos Activity Centre, 17 Park Place, 7-10 p.m., featuring old time country western music, $40, includes dinner, for tickets call 250-495-6921
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and bars in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., bingo 1-4 p.m., aikido, 5-8:30 p.m., strummers, 6:45-8 p.m.
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.
• Teach Mah Jong, 10 a.m., beginner ukulele, 3 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• Valentine’s Day
• Valentine’s Day dueling pianos featuring Justin Glibbery and Monica Tracey, The Barley Mill Pub, 6:30 p.m., $15 in advance
• Get Hitched at The Barking Parrot, wedding ceremonies at 7 and 8:30 p.m. followed by after party with DJ Flashy G, complimentary night’s stay for all of the newlyweds, to participate email: marty@barkingparrot.com
• Joe Nolan, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Rebel Luv, presented by Venables Alive!, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m. Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Tai Chi, 10 a.m.-noon, snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., SODAA dog training, 6-8 p.m., Texas Hold’em, 7-9 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided
• Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Fugitives Dance Band Tour, Osoyoos Activity Centre, 17 Park Place, 1-4 p.m., featuring old time country western music, $30, includes dinner, for tickets call 250-495-6921, an alcohol-free event
Wednesday, Feb. 15
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Women’s fitness, 9 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, Mahjong, 1-4 p.m., karate, 5-8:30 p.m., big band practice, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Chair yoga, 9 a.m., ukulele, 6:30 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Game night, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m.-close, come and play Xbox on the 17-foot screen, also available is a wide range of board games, 19 and over
• Summerland Secondary School presents Anastaisa, first of two weeks, Centre Stage Theatre, $18, tickets available in advance from the school’s office
Submit your events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca