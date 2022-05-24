Atkinson Street will be closed during the day for the remainder of the week as construction crews get to work on the next phase of the lake-to-lake bike route.
The closure, between Industrial and Duncan avenues, will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday.
Only local traffic will be allowed through, while buses will re-route to Fairview Road.
This phase of work on the lake-to-lake bike route focuses on extending separated bike lines from Fairview Road at Duncan Avenue approximately four kilometres south to South Main Street.