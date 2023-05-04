It sounds like fun, but the underlying theme of the Ember Stomp planned for Saturday in downtown Penticton is no laughing matter: fire prevention.
The event, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Rotary Park, will feature an appearance from FireSmart mascot Ember and representatives from various FireSmart program who will be on hand to educate people about ways they can protect their homes.
“This is the time of the year when we want everyone to enjoy the outdoors and be prepared for the upcoming wildfire season,” says Penticton FireSmart co-ordinator Miyoko McKeown in a press release.
“The Ember Stomp is a chance to educate in a unique way the dangers and at the same time provide practical tips on ensuring your home is fire resilient and that you’re ready in an emergency.”
Planned activities include live music, a food truck, colouring station and even goats for petting.