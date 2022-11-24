Print editions of The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald were delayed arriving Thursday due to a police incident on the Coquihalla Highway.
The Herald and Courier, printed at an affiliate facility on the Lower Mainland since 2020, is transported nightly to the Okanagan, generally via the Coquihalla.
According to an RCMP press release, police were searching for three suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle. The Dodge Ram 2500 truck, stolen in Coquitlam, was later stuck in a side road and the suspects fled on foot, one who was in possession of a firearm.
In the interest of caution, the highway was closed for several hours and more than a dozen construction workers were evacuated from a nearby worksite.
The three suspects were later located and arrested without incident.
Our management apologizes for the disruption in service. We appreciate your patience and the support of our drivers and carriers. We also thank BC Highway Patrol and Merritt RCMP for keeping everybody safe.
Meanwhile, the Merritt RCMP is asking any witnesses with dash-camera video, or who were near the area of Juliet Bridge at the time of the incident to contact them at 250-378-4262.