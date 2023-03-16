It appears the embattled head of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, who was directly involved in awarding a $60,000 contract to his daughter’s consulting firm, will keep his job.
RDOS directors discussed the issue behind closed doors for about 45 minutes on Thursday afternoon. Once the public meeting resumed, chief administrative officer Bill Newell returned to his chair and the proceedings carried on as usual.
Ninety minutes later, RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft issued a short statement that raised more questions than answers.
“The RDOS board of directors takes all internal issues seriously and will continue to review regional district processes and policies. Due to privacy legislation, the board is not at liberty to comment further at this time,” said the statement.
The $60,000 contract was awarded to Amanda Newell and her firm Sundog Solutions late last year to review the RDOS emergency management plan with an eye to evaluating public sentiment towards the program, what other regional districts are doing and how it can be improved.
The RDOS program is ultimately overseen by the elder Newell, who served on the internal committee that awarded his daughter’s company the contract.
Newell never mentioned that familial link when he informed the RDOS board at its Dec. 15, 2022, meeting about the award of the contract and spoke for 13 minutes about the project rationale and its emphasis on public consultation.
According to a timeline of the issue prepared for the RDOS board by Newell himself after the matter became public in February, the terms of reference for the project were approved by the board in December 2021 and the project expense of $60,000 was approved through the budget process in March 2022.
The contract was put out to tender and just two bids were received by the Oct. 21, 2022, deadline, both from out-of-town companies: Calian Ltd. at $35,000 and Knudsen Taylor Ltd. at $156,000.
“The two initial proposals were qualified, but were remote and would rely mostly on electronic engagement, with occasional visits to the area. Both were off on price and schedule,” states Newell’s timeline.
The four-person evaluation committee then invited bids from two local companies, Red Dragon Consulting and Sundog Solutions, and the second tender closed Nov. 21, 2022.
The contract was awarded Nov. 28, 2022, by Mark Woods, RDOS manager of community services, who also served on the evaluation committee, along with two staffers from the emergency management department.
The proposals from Red Dragon and Sundog Solutions “were assessed independently on scope, personnel and methodology to ensure the focus was on the specific details provided in the proposals,” according to Newell’s timeline.
“Both proposals addressed the core requirements with knowledgeable and experienced team members, both in alignment with the (terms of reference). A contract was awarded to the highest rated firm.”
Sundog Solutions’ bid, which was priced at exactly $60,000, received a score of 94 points from the evaluation committee, making it the highest-ranked proposal. Red Dragon’s bid, which was priced at $63,000, received 89 points.
The timeline suggests Newell is not in a conflict of interest because Newell didn’t receive a direct financial benefit from the contract; there were “three levels of separation” between Newell and the department manager who approved the contract; and other members of the evaluation team were aware of the Newells’ familial connection.
Newell later wrote in an email to The Herald that his role on the bid evaluation committee was limited to providing comments on the proposals submitted.
“Sundog Solutions has three qualified professionals on this contract, one of which is my daughter. Based on the terms of reference, this was not an evaluation of the program,” wrote Newell.
“The study was designed to benchmark against other regional districts to see what they were doing, gather information from the public to identify their expectations for the emergency program; and, if they were willing to pay for enhancements. This contract is simply payment to qualified professionals for four months of work.”
Finally, he denied a being in a conflict of interest.
“There’s a conflict of interest when there is a pecuniary benefit to an individual. That’s not the case in this situation,” wrote Newell.