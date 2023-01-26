The evacuation order issued Jan. 16 for one property located at 3169-10thAvenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in rural Keremeos is scheduled to be rescinded today at 10 a.m..
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has received a geotechnical assessment conducted on the slope where the rock fall occurred. The report, which was prepared for the RDOS by Ecora Engineering & Resource Group Ltd., provided information to assist property owners and residents in making an informed decision about next steps.
The emergency support services reception centre at Victory Hall, in Keremeos is now closed. The RDOS thanks all ESS volunteers who assisted residents during this challenging time. Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team volunteers also responded to support residents and their pets.