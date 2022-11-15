One of Summerland’s flagship projects of the 2022 constructions season will drag into 2023.
Council heard Monday night that a major overhaul of Giant’s Head Road that was due to be complete by the end of October has been shut down on account of the early arrival of winter-like weather.
“Mother Nature gets the last word on our construction window and she has closed it,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council.
“We will return to the project as soon as possible next year, and in the meantime the contractor will do what they can to move aside equipment so the road is more easily passable through the construction area,” he added.
Statt said an ambient temperature of at least 5 C is required for paving, so that work has been tentatively rescheduled to April 2023. Some underground work required to install watermains at the south end of the job site also remains to be done.
The $6.5-million job is focused on a 1.6-km stretch of Giant’s Head Road between Harris and Gartrell roads. The work includes replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
New watermains are also being installed under an additional one-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street that will be repaved, but not widened.
Summerland is borrowing the $6.5 million for the job after receiving public assent earlier this year through the alternative approval process. Assuming a 3% interest rate on a 25-year loan, the district expects the average Summerland property owner to contribute about $73 per year to the project through a 2% tax increase and 4.8% water rate increase.