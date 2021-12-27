The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has been called to investigate after RCMP was called to 70 Mile House on Boxing Day for a homicide.
Just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2021 frontline officers from Clinton RCMP were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Komori Road, 70 Mile House.
When they arrived they discovered a 52-year-old man suffering critical injuries and commenced life-saving efforts. Despite these efforts, the man was pronounced dead later at the scene by BC Ambulance personnel.
"One 62-year-old man, who is known to the victim was arrested and has since been released but has not yet been charged, as the investigation continues. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there's no ongoing risk to the public," states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP
Investigators from the SED MCU will remain in the Clinton area as they continue to investigate. No further information is available at this time.