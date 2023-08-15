If you have questions about a proposed 33-lot subdivision on the northeast corner or Penticton, you might get answers at an open house set for Monday, Aug. 21, at city hall.
Officials will be on hand from 5-7 p.m. to provide information and collect feedback on the project, which is slated for its official public hearing on Sept. 12.
A separate online information session is set for Aug. 30, 6:30-8 p.m. More details on that session and the project itself can be found at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
The website also has feedback forms, paper versions of which can be found at the community centre, library and city hall. The deadline to weigh in is Sept. 3.
All of the feedback will be presented to city council ahead of its final decision on the project at 1530 Reservoir Rd., which requires relatively minor variances to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw.
The 33 single-family lots would be carved into a 26.5-hectare swath of natural hillside above Naramata Road, and the developer has pledged to donate another five hectares for inclusion in the Campbell Mountain trail system.
The site is near 1050 Spiller Rd., where a different developer in recent years has unveiled at least three different plans for the 51-hectare site consisting of between 100 and 300 homes. Those plans have set off protests about urban sprawl into agricultural areas.