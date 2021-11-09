With the next municipal election just 11 months away, most members of Summerland council had no appetite Monday to dictate how their successors decide who represents the community on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Mayor Toni Boot held one of Summerland’s two seats on the RDOS board for the first two years of her term, but was punted by her own council in September 2020 after taking a leave of absence for her unsuccessful run as an NDP candidate in the provincial election.
Council revisited the issue just last month and decided again to leave out Boot.
That prompted Boot to table a motion at Monday’s meeting that would have required future councils to agree on a four-year schedule of RDOS appointments at the beginning of their terms and also mandate that the mayor or mayor’s designate hold one of the two seats.
Boot noted Summerland is the only RDOS member municipality without its mayor on the 19-member board, and that best practices for local government suggest mayors serve a vital role as spokespeople for their respective communities.
“There are some situations that come up at the regional district table that really should be spoken to or acted on by the mayor and not necessarily by a councillor that is sitting at the table as a director,” said Boot.
The majority of council felt it best to leave things as they stand now, as evidenced by the 6-1 vote.
“I just don’t understand why we’re going through this tonight. The next mayor and council can make their own decision, because it’s not going to change anything this year,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
Coun. Doug Holmes pointed to the Local Government Act, which states municipal directors should be “appointed at pleasure by the council from among its members.”
“There’s no ambiguity there,” said Holmes, who suggested Boot’s motion would run counter to the spirit of the act, which is provincial legislation.
Finally, Coun. Richard Barkwill said each council and each year is different and there might be a benefit to changing RDOS directors to suit the issues as they emerge.
“I don’t think there’s any benefit whatsoever by trying to burden and handicap future councils with any sort of policy on this matter,” said Barkwill.