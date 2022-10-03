After experimenting with an outdoor event this past summer, the Okanagan Fest of Ale has announced it will return next year to its traditional home at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The one-day event was staged in May in Okanagan Lake Park, which was chosen for safety reasons while the pandemic was still raging.
Now that COVID restrictions are a thing of the past, festival organizers have booked the PTCC for April 14-15, 2023.
“Our long-standing relationship with the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, combined with our usual festival date in mid-April during the tourism shoulder season, has always been supported by the local breweries and hospitality industry,” said John Cruickshank, resident of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, in a press release.
Since the first event in 1996, the non-profit society has poured out approximately $750,000 in donations to local charities.