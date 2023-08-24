The Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede will begin as planned next Wednesday.
Organizers of the exhibition say they have consulted with fire officials, the provincial government, RCMP, and local governments and will proceed with the event.
“At every planning stage the IPE & Stampede follows a safety-first approach to ensure our guests, volunteers, and community remain safe,” said IPE general manager Heather King in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with those communities and families who have been affected by the evacuation alerts and orders.”
However a popular festival that was to have started today has been postponed to next year because of the fires. More than 150 artists had been scheduled to perform in the Kelowna International Fringe Festival.
Closer to home, the IRONMAN Canada triathlon in Penticton, along with several other smaller events, were cancelled.