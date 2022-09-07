Summerland Coun. Erin Carlson announced online this week that she won’t seek a third term to council.
“I won’t be running in the municipal election this October. My 8 years on Council have been very rewarding and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my town!,” Carlson posted on Facebook this week.
“September 9th is the last day to file papers for municipal council. If anyone is on the fence about running and would like advice or insight on what it takes, I’m happy to meet and chat.”
Carlson was first elected to council in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Both times she finished in third spot.