A former Okanagan actor’s dismal performance on the witness stand has ledto convictions for three sex offences involving a developmentally delayed youth.
Regis Patrick Palmer, who resides in Oliver and turns 67 this year, was convicted in B.C. Supreme Court in February of sexual assault, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.
The judge’s decision, which was published online earlier this month, followed a 14-day trial last year in Kelowna. In the decision, the victim’s name was anonymized as C.W. and the location of offences was redacted in order to comply with a publication ban on his identity.
Court heard Palmer met C.W. in 2009 when the boy was 12 years old.
The pair became friendly, leading to frequent overnight visits and other outings through 2016, when C.W. disclosed the sexual abuse to his foster parent.
Palmer was formally charged in 2018, not long after police raided his apartment and seized electronic devices to search for evidence of the abuse.
Officers indeed found nine images of C.W.’s genitals on a camera memory card. Also on the card were seven non-pornographic videos of C.W. in which Palmer can be heard to say, "I thought you loved my little penis," and, “Don't. The neighbour can see you.”
Palmer in his testimony tried to explain away those comments as inside jokes and suggested C.W. photographed his own genitals.
None of it passed muster with Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, who described Palmer as a “very unbalanced witness.”
“He was argumentative, even in examination in chief. He was non-responsive to questions asked, often taking the opportunity to editorialize about himself or C.W., in what I find was a transparent effort to either paint himself in a good light or portray C.W. somehow as a child who engaged in inappropriate sexualized behaviour. He tried on several occasions to deflect questions asked of him in what, to me, was a clear effort to avoid difficult questions and control the narrative,” wrote Donegan in her decision.
“At times he was careless with the truth, but at other times it was clear that he was making it up as he went along. I do not believe his denials of guilt, nor do I believe any of his shifting or, frankly, impossible explanations for the numerous pieces of incriminating evidence.”
C.W.’s testimony, on the other hand, was described by the judge as “both credible and reliable.
“His account of the sexual abuse was extremely detailed, earnest, matter of fact, and compelling,” wrote Donegan.
“Although he expressed some anger toward Mr. Palmer, I am satisfied this anger was in respect of the sexual abuse he suffered at his hands and it is not suggestive of any bias or any motive to lie.”
Palmer is to be sentenced at a later date.