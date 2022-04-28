At least 75 new cases of COVID-19 were detected last week in Penticton – but the true number is likely much higher.
Those new cases were recorded April 17-23 and represented a drop from 105 in the week prior, according to fresh data released Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.
However, the BCCDC cautions that new case counts are under-estimated because they only include results of lab tests, not rapid tests people do at home.
Elsewhere in the South Okanagan, there were 11 new cases in Summerland, down from 13, and 10 new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos, down from 22.
Across the entire Interior Health region, there were 582 new cases reported last week, according to a separate BCCDC situation report.
During that same period, 65 people in the IH region were admitted to hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 12 people died.
As of April 9, the Omicron BA.2 variant of the COVID-19 virus was detected in approximately 90% of all positive tests.
Meanwhile, two long-term care homes in Penticton were among 14 across B.C. with active COVID-19 outbreaks as of Thursday.
The outbreak in the north wing of Westview Place was declared April 12 and had generated 36 resident cases, according to the BCCDC, while an outbreak declared April 19 in the Lower Bartlett, Lower Apple and Lower Cherry units of Haven Hill Retirement Centre had infected 27 residents and one staff member.