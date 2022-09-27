After learning the cost of upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Summerland municipal hall would cost nearly twice what was budgeted, council on Monday put the project on hold.
Staff had pegged the cost of replacing seven rooftop air-handling units at $150,000, but based on quotes from suppliers have now bumped up the estimate to $288,000.
To make up the difference, staff suggested reallocating an expected $103,000 surplus from a similar project at the public works office, then drawing another $35,000 from a climate action reserve account.
Instead, council voted unanimously to defer the decision on the understanding staff will re-tender the project with an eye to reducing the cost.
Replacement of the seven rooftop units was one of the priority actions that flowed from a 2021 energy audit of municipal hall.