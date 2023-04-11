Here are a couple of cool job postings: youth and senior ambassadors for the Penticton and District Arts Council.
Thanks to grant funding and individual donors, the council is looking to hire two ambassadors to work over the next year.
The ambassadors will serve as greeters at exhibit openings at Leir House, but also represent the council at community events, ranging from the Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest to Penti-Con.
The senior ambassador position is funded for 100 hours at $30 per hour, while the youth position is funded for 50 hours at $30 per hour. Both jobs begin May 1.
Those applying for the senior position must be 55 years of age or older, while those seeking the youth job must be between the ages of 18 and 30. Preference will be given to candidates from under-represented communities.
For more information or to apply, visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com.