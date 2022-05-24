It’s not too soon to make lunch plans for this coming Saturday, May 28.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a barbecue fundraiser will be in full swing outside the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre office at 996 Main St.
Pathways is one year into a major transition after Interior Health in May 2021 repatriated counselling contracts worth about $500,000 annually. Since then, Pathways has shifted to a fee-for-service model, but also offers some free programming supported by fundraisers like the upcoming barbecue and other community events.