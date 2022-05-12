The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:21 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:16 a.m. Airport Road, Princeton. Assist other agency.

8:43 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

9:05 a.m. Robson Crescent, Summerland. Assist other agency.

9:33 a.m. Parsons Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:36 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:48 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:02 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Wildfire.

2:07 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:10 p.m. Sage Road, PIB. Medical first response.

3:08 p.m. Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

3:11 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:44 p.m. Flicker Place, PIB. Alarm.

7:40 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:34 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

2:09 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

6:49 a.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Burning complaint.