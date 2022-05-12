The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:21 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:16 a.m. Airport Road, Princeton. Assist other agency.
8:43 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
9:05 a.m. Robson Crescent, Summerland. Assist other agency.
9:33 a.m. Parsons Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:36 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:48 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:02 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Wildfire.
2:07 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:10 p.m. Sage Road, PIB. Medical first response.
3:08 p.m. Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
3:11 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:44 p.m. Flicker Place, PIB. Alarm.
7:40 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:34 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
2:09 a.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
6:49 a.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Burning complaint.