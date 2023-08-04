Nine years after she allegedly committed fraud and falsified documents while head of the Downtown Penticton Association, Kerri Milton has cut a deal to enter the alternative measures program – details of which are kept secret in this province.
Milton had been set to stand trial on the charges in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton beginning on Oct. 25.
But the trial has been cancelled and Milton is now due back in court Oct. 31 to confirm she’s completed her program, according to Daniel McLaughlin, spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service.
“We anticipate that the prosecution will be stayed if Ms. Milton successfully completes the terms of the resolution agreement,” said McLaughlin in an email this week.
McLaughlin declined comment on the reason for the Crown’s change of heart, but directed The Herald to the prosecution service’s policy manual for the alternative measures program.
“Under these programs, an accused person accepts responsibility for the alleged criminal conduct, and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to a criminal prosecution,” states a relevant portion of the 11-page manual.
Prosecutors must “be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction,” and that “alternative measures would be appropriate, having regard to the needs of the accused person and the interests of society and the victim.”
Alternative measures may include paying compensation for loss or damage, issuing an apology or performing community work, according to the B.C. Justice Ministry website.
“For example, if you are charged with mischief for breaking a neighbour’s window, you may be required to pay for the window and write a letter of apology to the neighbour,” explains the website.
“If the agreed-to steps are taken, the charge will be withdrawn against you. You will not have a criminal record.”
Details of alternate measures agreements are known only to the parties involved, a point decided by B.C.’s top court last year.
That case involved former Port Moody mayor Rob Vagramov, who took a five-month leave in 2019 after news surfaced that he had been charged with sexual assault.
The charge was stayed after Vagramov completed the alternate measures program. A consortium of Vancouver media outlets later hired lawyers to unlock details of Vagramov’s agreement, but their efforts got nowhere.
Milton is charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of what is now known as the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.
She left in July 2016 to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's successor in Penticton announced the group had discovered financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which were turned over to the RCMP. Charges were sworn in June 2020.