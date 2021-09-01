A rally is planned for next week in Penticton to draw attention to environmental issues.
Members of the public are invited to take part in the event, which is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grassy area near the library. Once assembled, demonstrators will march to Gyro Park.
Organizers said in a press release the rally is one of 50 planned across Canada and the overarching message is to “demand the federal government place a moratorium on new fossil fuel expansion and enact a sweeping transition.”