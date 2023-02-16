Grandmothers for Africa is hosting its next fundraising lunch Friday, Feb. 24, at the Barley Mill Pub.
“Come for the good food and friendly company while discovering what we do and why. Since we have our own room, you will be able to hear all the discussion,” said organizers in a press release.
“Diners will order from the menu after making a $10 minimum donation to support the work of the Grandmothers.”
To save a place at the table, call Lynn at 250-328-9035.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.