The Okanagan is one of the few regions in the province with a below-normal snowpack for this time of year, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
Across the Valley, the snowpack is between 80% and 90% of its usual depth for early May. That’s a change from early April, when the snowpack was at 74% of normal.
The provincial average for snowpack depth is 114% of normal, up from 99% in April.
Regions of elevated flood concerns are the West Kootenay, Upper Fraser, Upper Columbia, and the Cariboo Mountains, according to information on the spring freshet presented this week by provincial officials.
The outlook for May is for cooler-than-normal temperatures, the River Forecast Centre says. Highs through the weekend in Kelowna will reach only 14 C, Environment Canada says, with rain or showers expected.
Brighter and slightly warmer conditions are forecast for early next week.
June is historically the wettest month in the Interior, with Vernon typically getting 48 millimetres of rain, Kelowna getting 41 mm, and Kamloops 37 mm.
Although April was a cool month, the BC Wildfire Service has already responded to 71 wildfires, with nearly 310 hectares of forest burned. There are currently 11 active fires in B.C., 10 of which were caused by humans.
