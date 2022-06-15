All but one of 261 pages in the draft version of Summerland’s new Water Master Plan made the cut.
Council approved the document at its meeting this week, following nearly four years of work on the strategy, which replaces a 2008 version.
The plan covers the entire Summerland water system, from sources to taps, and forecasts the community’s needs and spending requirements for the next 20 years.
While the plan itself didn’t seem to raise any concerns, a map contained within it certainly did.
The map showed five areas in and around Summerland that could possibly be put to use for agriculture in the future. Of most concern was a 333-hectare area on the eastern side of Garnet Valley.
Council heard from representatives of two local wildlife groups that the area in question, which is a mix of Crown and private land currently designated for forestry and grazing, is vital deer habitat in winter and spring.
The groups urged council to protect the area by removing any references to its agricultural potential in the Waster Master Plan, and council obliged by voting to delete the map from the final draft.
Council also heard, however, that the potential agricultural areas were only added to the plan to help forecast water demand and were selected by virtue of them simply being undeveloped, below 1,000 metres in elevation and featuring no more than a 15% grade.
“We’re not saying that those areas will be developed or even should be developed,” explained Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“They have the potential for agriculture. It’s more of a statement of fact… but realistically approval of this plan wouldn’t in any way, shape or form mean there is going to be agricultural development there in the future without significant changes to things like zoning and the OCP at a later date.”
At a much higher level, the new plan checks up on goals from the 2008 edition and confirms the district has largely stuck to the script. That resulted in community-wide annual water usage falling from 12,250 megalitres in 2008 to 8,930 in 2021. (There are one million litres in one megalitre.)
“There are factors that have caused this decrease, including more efficient irrigation practices and metering program,” explains the plan, “but the long-term trend is expected to now slowly increase as development continues and there is expected to be more pressure to develop agricultural land as is occurring in surrounding communities.”