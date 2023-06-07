Construction activity is starting to pick up again in Summerland.
After a dismal start to the year, staff at district hall in May alone issued building permits for 19 projects worth $8.3 million, according to a report filed at Monday’s council meeting.
That lifted the totals for the first five months of 2023 to 65 permits for projects valued at $18.3 million – well off the 123 permits valued at $31.8 million in the same portion of 2022 but close to the five-year average.
Among the projects permitted in May was a 12-unit multi-family residential building on Elliot Street with a construction value of $4 million.