A former Summerland lifeguard who secretly recorded children in the nude and sexually abused a boy is doing well now that he’s out of prison and getting by nicely on his publicly funded pension, according to the latest decision in his case from the Parole Board of Canada.
Edward Casavant, who preferred the nickname “Eddie Spaghetti,” worked at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for about 30 years before retiring in 2018 when police began investigating him.
Casavant, now 58, later pleaded guilty to four sex offences – possession of child pornography, making child pornography, voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability – and was sentenced in January 2020 to six years behind bars, with credit for one year of time served.
He applied for, and was granted, early release in September 2022 to a halfway in an unspecified location, and the parole board decided earlier this month to stick with the plan, which includes eight conditions.
“Mr. Casavant, in coming to the decision to continue your day parole, the board remains mindful of the nature and gravity of your offending, the particular vulnerability of your victims, and the harm associated to the sexual exploitation of children through your voyeuristic activities and access to child pornography. The board is also cognizant of your assessed above-average risk and the risk associated to your pedophilia directed at young boys,” states the March 13 decision.
“However, with these concerns in mind, the board finds you have demonstrated the manageability of your risk during this first period of day parole given your level of engagement in your correctional plan, participation in programs and counselling, willingness to adhere to supervision requests, and the continued insight you have demonstrated with regard to risk management strategies.”
The board also noted Casavant receives a pension that meets his financial needs, but is concerned Casavant hasn’t demonstrated a willingness to build relationships with adults other than the professionals in his life and spends most of his time inside the halfway house.
The eight conditions attached to Casavant’s release order include no contact with children under the age of 16, staying away from pools, parks and playgrounds, and abstaining from pornography.
The conditions match those in a separate 10-year order handed down by the sentencing judge in 2020.
Casavant’s sentencing hearing heard he was caught in 2018 after dropping off his computer for repairs at Staples, where a technician discovered child pornography on the device and alerted police.
Provincial court Judge Monica McParland said 30 of the 275 child porn videos found in Casavant’s possession had been shot with a spy camera in the Summerland pool’s change rooms while Casavant was a swimming instructor.
“Because the voyeurism went on for some 10 to 15 years, very likely an entire generation of children was potentially exposed to this activity,” said Judge Monica McParland at the time.
Casavant also admitted to separately sexually abusing a Summerland boy with developmental disabilities.