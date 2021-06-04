Like everyone else who’s struggling to come to grips with a grisly discovery on the site of the former Kamloops residential school, Paul Varga and Linda Goff wanted to do something to help.
“We heard the story. We heard the news. And it affected us,” said Varga, a Penticton lawyer.
“It’s such a sad thing and the only way we know how to deal with it is to do something to try to be constructive, to try to bring something out of it.”
So, the two cycling enthusiasts mapped out a plan to depart later this month on a 215-kilometre ride from the South Okanagan to Kamloops – one kilometre for each child whose remains were recently found there – to raise money for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.
They’re calling their trek 215for215 and have created a website – www.215for215.ca – where people can learn more about the ride and donate to the society.
Goff hopes the news coming out of Kamloops will be the catalyst required for Canadians to finally right the wrongs that were done in residential schools and give survivors and their families the support they need.
“We want to bring awareness, but mainly we want everybody to be aware that they have to listen,” said Goff, who is Varga’s sister-in-law and regular cycling partner.
“They have to listen to the aboriginal people, let them tell their stories – because they’ve been telling that story and nothing changed. Nobody did anything. It’s heartbreaking.”
Varga and Goff will depart on June 19 and arrive in Kamloops the next day. Their route and itinerary are still in development, but they are welcoming other riders to join them
Those who wish to donate money can find a link to their GoFundMe campaign at www.215for215.ca.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society was founded 20 years ago and has seven offices around B.C., including one in Penticton. It provides direct support, such as counselling, therapy, crisis support and skills training, to residential school survivors and their families who are still affected by intergenerational trauma.