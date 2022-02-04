Summerland has scored a $280,000 provincial grant to upgrade washroom facilities at two local beaches.
The money, which is coming through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, was announced Friday and will pay for improvements at Peach Orchard and Rotary beaches.
“The existing concrete block washroom buildings are over 30 years old and are only open seasonally. This project will assess both facilities to identify and complete upgrades required to address accessibility, health and safety, energy efficiency and structural improvements,” said Mayor Toni Boot in a press release.
“This project will also winterize one of the washroom buildings to allow for year-round use by visitors and residents who enjoy the pathway, playground, dog beach, Spirit Square gathering space and beaches throughout the year.”