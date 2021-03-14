Tenth grader Annie Harries is one of the youngest students presented with the Rotary Student of the Month award, but her enthusiasm and uniqueness shine over all her qualities to make her an excellent choice.
She burst on the scene at Pen-Hi in the Grade 9 leadership class, taking control of the Santagram project where she handled everything from purchasing the supplies, selling the goods and organizing her peers to help with the distribution.
Her teachers have commented that she helps to build community in the school by bringing a feeling of joy, happiness, welcomeness, warmth and friendship. She has been energetic in everything she’s been involved in.
Said one teacher, “Annie can get people to do things and want to join in to help her. They want to be part of the process. She doesn’t take on things she is not serious about. People just want to be part of it.”
Said another teacher, “She’s inquisitive and asks questions. She’s incredibly involved with the learning and is not just sitting back for the ride.”
One of her biggest achievements was selling $28,000 of Purdy’s Chocolates for a net profit of $11,000 that went to the ALS foundation, a cause near and dear to her heart.
In class, she is always asking questions and sparks interesting and engaging conversation with her peers. She is fully engaged and is never distracted by technology.
She has been described as sympathetic, calm and kind. She works with every single student in her class, and helps students that are in need. She’s good at connecting with other students.
Annie is a naturally-gifted student who has a tool kit of knowledge and grasps new topics quickly. But, she is never satisfied with providing a basic response. She goes above and beyond expectations to provide in-depth responses, projects and assignments.
And she’s smart too, with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 96%.
—-
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise understands the importance of our community’s youth and wishes to recognize outstanding students for unique combinations of achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. While academic and athletic achievements are often recognized in the school, these other areas also deserve recognition and are the focus of this initiative.
The Student of the Month Program is meant to promote success in and out of the classroom. For a student to be a well-respected citizen, they must be able to balance many different areas of life. The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is partnering with Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School to select those students who have overcome problems, made significant gains in their lives, and are examples for others to follow.