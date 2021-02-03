City council has finally fired its shot across BC Housing’s bow.
At its meeting Tuesday, council unanimously passed a motion that calls for the B.C. government to commission a “complete and independent audit” of the existing Compass House, Burdock House and Fairhaven supportive housing projects “to determine if sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing and what the impact of the housing projects have been on the community.”
The motion also calls for the city to be consulted on the choice of an independent auditor, and that BC Housing to delay applying to the City of Penticton for a development permit for its proposed new project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. until the results of the audit have been made public.
The motion was put forward by Mayor John Vassilaki in response to concerns about a lack of transparency surrounding the need for the new project and the effects the other three facilities have had on Penticton.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Julius Bloomfield filed a notice of motion for debate at the Feb. 16 session that would call on social housing providers to prioritize people of Indigenous descent and those who have resided in Penticton for at least a year. He said a similar motion was passed by Victoria council in August 2020.