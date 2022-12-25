Local firefighters Evan, left and Graham are among the emergency service personnel working Christmas Day. With a large fall of snow overnight, the two were clearing the sidewalks at Nanaimo Ave. W. and Winnipeg Street, Sunday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cycling group issues a press release ahead of Tuesday's meeting
- Who was Penticton's newsmaker of the year in 2022?
- Stabbing incident now a homicide
- Old school hockey is back at Memorial Arena
- Penticton RCMP are investigating after a stabbing incident outside a local business
- Grace Robotti granted escorted leave
- Soundstage presenting a Disney show Jan. 18-21
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, December 24, 2022
- Council freezes remuneration
- Hat firefighter, community advocate Curtis Noble passes away
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.