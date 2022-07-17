OLIVER — On Feb. 20, 2020, Area 27 grounds superintendent Scott Ferriss, was working on the safety barrier in turn 1 when he witnessed something extraordinary. A large shadow moved past his field of view drawing his attention skyward. What Scott saw looked like a very large bird carrying something with a body almost as large. Suddenly that body was dropped onto the Area 27 entrance road. To his amazement, Scott had just witnessed the largest bald eagle he had ever seen carrying, and dropping, a coyote.
The large female bald eagle then landed by her prize, and was soon joined by the slightly smaller male bald eagle. Forty minutes later, there was only some fur and bone left of the coyote.
To commemorate the legend of the Eagle, Area 27 commissioned local artist Clint George to create a sculpture in steel. First Nation people have always had huge respect for the various animal species, with many stories and life lessons being passed down through the generations.
With the eagle sculpture prominently situated at the entrance to Area 27, we want people to know they are on First Nations land, that they are someplace special, and that we respect wildlife and native tradition. We also want people to know about the legend of the supersized bald eagle that was seen flying with a coyote.