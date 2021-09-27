On Friday, September 24th, community and regional residents led by youth gathered near the Penticton Library for another march to Gyro Park. Over fifty people of all ages with signs, banners, and music chanted demands for action and not just talk from Canadian politicians at all levels of government on climate challenges.
At Gyro Park, the marchers gathered in a wide circle as grade 11 student Rosemary Tumbach from Summerland took the blowhorn and said, “This is the fight for our future and the future of generations to come.” She announced that youth would be inviting community members from the region to join them for monthly Fridays for Future rallies to be held the last Friday of each month and to watch for media alerts.
Penticton grade 11 student Eden Bamford said, “We need to lift each other up and help each other to help the Earth. When we combine our incredible differences to work together, we are so powerful. We need to make sure government hears our voices.”
Our South Okanagan-West Kootenay re-elected MP Richard Cannings followed the lead of the impassioned young women and said that one of his key objectives in the soon-to-be new federal government is to “get climate change to the top of the legislative agenda.”
As the audience held their signs declaring “climate emergency—act like it” and “a green future,” Jim Beattie, Chair of First Things First Okanagan, said, “We are calling on every parent, every adult, every elected person at every level to sweep away apathy and false narratives by accepting the truth presented by scientists around the world that our biosphere is collapsing. Today, let’s honour our children and commit to leave them a better world.”
“Uproot the System” was the theme of this rally and will continue the drumroll that now must be a global chant with difficult choices and drastic action to follow. Our recent snap federal election in Canada found all parties pressed to speak about their stand on the climate emergency. It’s now overdue for citizens to continue demands for real action so that we don’t continue experiencing Earth’s anger through extreme heat, drought, wildfires, floods, raging hurricanes, and other climate catastrophes. Positive change is possible with unrelenting effort.