More than two years after a man was allegedly pushed from a moving vehicle in Summerland, the person behind the wheel has admitted guilt.
Joshua Evan Bickford, 34, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in provincial court to flight from police, driving while prohibited and dangerous driving, in connection with the incident April 1-2, 2020.
Bickford also pleaded guilty to flight from police and driving while prohibited in connection with an unrelated incident, Jan. 8, 2021, in Summerland.
He will be sentenced at a later date pending completion of pre-sentencing reports that will delve into his personal history, psychiatric condition and Indigenous background.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson said his client has been addicted to drugs “for many years,” which “has caused damage to his mental health.” Patterson said Bickford, who is out on bail, is interested in attending residential treatment for his addictions.
Circumstances of the offences weren’t read out in court, but the earlier incident was detailed in an RCMP press release at the time.
Mounties said officers they attempted to pull over a GMC truck that was speeding in Penticton around 11:45 p.m. on April 1, 2020.
When the driver did not stop, the police, with the interest of the public's safety in mind, did not pursue.
An hour later, a man was found lying on the road near Lister Avenue and Verrier Street in Summerland. He said he was pushed from his vehicle, which was the same truck RCMP attempted to stop an hour before.
At approximately 1 a.m. on April 2, 2020, RCMP spotted the truck driving south on Highway 97 from Summerland. Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a spike belt. When the driver attempted to flee on foot, he was caught and taken into custody.
Court records show Bickford has at least six prior convictions for driving while prohibited, with the stiffest sentence to date being a 60-day jail term.