Every Remembrance Day, the Penticton Museum & Archives searches through the collections for artifacts that embody the meaning of the occasion.
We are fortunate to have in our collection a remarkable book of remembrance made by Pen-Hi students in the 1940s.
The cover is of beautiful engraved leather and simply reads: “Book of Remembrance, Penticton High School.” The book commemorates all Pen-Hi students and alumni who served and never returned.
The title page tells us that the book was compiled by Grade 11 and 12 students from 1941 to 1947. The preface contains the Latin inscription “Non Moritur cujus fama vivit,” which means: “They are not dead whose fame lives after them.”
There are 15 pages of entries, with a total of 42 names recorded. The book is divided into army, navy and air force sections. Nine names are recorded in the army section, three in the navy, and 30 in the air force.
The large number of deaths of Royal Canadian Air Force personnel is due to two factors: the vastly increased size of the air force in the Second World War compared with the First World War, and the length of time the RCAF was actively engaged with the enemy; from 1940 to 1945.
Each memorial page has its own unique painted border. Individual students were responsible for each page, and each signed their page.
Students who contributed include: Felicia Robinson, D. Clark, M. Estabrook, Kaye Johnson, Jean Halcrow and Helen Fritz.
Considerable thought and skill went into each page, with nautical and naval themes chosen for the navy pages, aviation themes for the air force pages and so on. The colours are still bright and details crisp.
The 42 names in this book represent a huge cost for a relatively small community like Penticton. Even if some of the names were of Pen-Hi alumni who had since moved away, their families probably still resided in Penticton, and they would have been remembered by friends, teachers and acquaintances.
Like other communities across Canada, Penticton has paid a very high price for the maintenance of peace and the vanquishing of totalitarian governments. Let them never be forgotten.
Dennis Oomen is the curator of the Penticton Museum & Archives