Wheels are still turning on a proposal to offer free transit service to Summerland residents.
Since at least this past spring, the community’s elected officials have been chewing on the idea of offering residents free passes to ride on Summerland’s single bus route, which offers five scheduled daily round trips to Penticton, plus on-request pickups for people with mobility challenges.
And following a presentation Monday from a BC Transit manager, Summerland council seems determined to follow through with the trial.
The total cost to operate the route with 4,100 service hours is forecast at $483,000 for the fiscal year that began April 1. Summerland’s contribution is pegged at $189,000 and fares are expected to generate another $27,000, leaving BC Transit on the hook for the remaining $267,000.
Eliminating fares would also eliminate that $27,000 in forecast revenue that would flow to the District of Summerland, but some view that as a small investment to lure passengers.
“The thinking is to trial it for a year or so to see what happens, and hopefully it would drive up ridership and make people more aware (of the service) and address affordability issues,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.
Chelsea Mossey, BC Transit’s senior manager of government relations, told council eliminating fares would be “fairly straightforward and could be implemented at almost any time.”
However, she suggested the Summerland project would likely have to wait until 2024 as BC Transit’s main focus this year is rolling out its new electronic fare system.
Mossey said she’s aware of just one other free transit service in B.C., which is offered by Whistler to help seasonal workers get around, and “has been, from my understanding, quite a successful service.”
But she also suggested people “are willing to pay a bit of a fare as long as transit is frequent enough to meet their transportation needs.”
Council still needs to iron out a few more details of its pilot project and is expected to recommence discussions with BC Transit later this year.
Since launching in 2013, Summerland’s transit route has seen a gradual increase in service hours. Based solely on fare revenue, BC Transit’s estimates ridership on the route increased from 6,700 passengers in 2020-21 to 8,000 last year.