Acting editor's note: This is the third candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: irishlazer8890@hotmail.com
A long-time Penticton businessman and sporting events promoter is off and running again – this time for Penticton city council.
Steve Brown, owner of Peach City Runners, has announced his candidacy for the June 19 byelection to fill the seat on city council vacated by Jake Kimberley due to health reasons.
“What I share with Jake, in full measure, is a love for, and dedication to, the city of Penticton,” said Brown, who moved here with his wife 42 years ago.
“We were supposed to stay for two to three years,” said Brown. “Like so many others, we came, we saw, we stayed.”
Over the years, he served as race director for Ironman Canada and helped organize Challenge Penticton, the Peach City Marathon and Peach Classic Triathlon. He was also a marketing manager for the Penticton Panthers hockey club.
Brown worked for many years in the financial industry, before moving on to the post of secretary-treasurer for the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.
“This aspect of my career introduced me to the social services side of our society and economy,” he said.
In that position, he learned about many of the issues relating to homelessness and support for the disadvantaged in Penticton.
“There are many challenges we face in addressing this fundamental right of housing and health care for all Canadians,” added Brown.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for small businesses and tourism operators who are fighting to survive and succeed in the face of an economy in disarray and uncertainty, he continued.
“With careful consideration and compromise, we can overcome the challenges and make a difference in our lives and futures. Can one person make that difference? They can if their voice is reasonable and convincing. However, that voice is only one of seven, each with a vote, so you need to be sure that voice is speaking for you,” said Brown.
“For careful consideration, time to investigate and analysis of the issues, and listening to you the public, I will be dedicated to making decisions that are best for Penticton.”