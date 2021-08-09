Following a two-day preliminary inquiry last week, the former head of the Downtown Penticton Association has been committed to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Kerri Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.
Preliminary inquiries, like the one that ran Aug. 5-6 for Milton, are staged in the provincial court to determine if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial in superior court.
Publication bans apply to evidence heard at preliminary inquiries, ostensibly to avoid tainting the jury pool, although Milton has elected to be tried by judge alone. She’s due back in court Sept. 13 to set a date for trial.
Milton, who now resides in Victoria, left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's DPA successor announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton weren’t filed until June 2020.
Her court-mandated conditions include not contacting any member of the DPA, specifically executive director Lynn Allin and former presidents Campbell Watt and Leigh Follestad.
Milton must also stay away from the DPA office and not leave the country.