Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Penticton City Council meets virtually, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to browse agenda or view meeting: penticton.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, presented by Penticton Museum and Archives, “Okanagan Stories,” with Don Gayton, noon, Penticton Public Library auditorium or on Zoom
• Okanagan School of the Arts Preteen Improv Workshops for ages 9-12 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., new session begins, $175 for six weeks, for details call 778-718-5757
• Penticton Art Gallery teen studio art program, 5:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) monthly, call: 250-493-2928
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until March 12. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, 2.a.m. (Friday/Saturday)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Blacklight,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Marry Me,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “Licorice Pizza, “PG, 133 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Feb. 16
• The City of Penticton and the RDOS FireSmart teams have come together to provide a free presentation on FireSmart plants and landscaping, 9:30-11:30 a.m., to register visit: penticton.ca
• Jenny Long and studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre rehearsals, at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for more information: 778-718-5757
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes, Wednesday and Thursday); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 114 minutes, Friday-Sunday).
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 9 a.m., to view meeting visit: rdos.ca
• Live@Time, Time Winery featuring folk duo Josh & Bex, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets contact: 236-422-2556 or visit: timewines.ca
• City of Penticton presents North Gateway: online information session No. 2, 7-8:30 p.m., register online at: penticton.ca
Friday, Feb. 18
• Professional Development Day, all local schools are closed for the day
• BCHL junior A hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets visit SOEC box office or purchase online at: valleyfirsttix.ca (note: a “hat-trick weekend” package is available, all three games for $36, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca)
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena; Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed by Wednesday online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Little Leonardos: Pro-D Day Camp at Penticton Art Gallery, ages 6-12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., $40, call: 250-493-2928
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., call: 250-492-2949
• Free Oliver Aviators Flying Kits (four balsa wood aircraft-building sets, aviation-themed word searches, stickers and more) at the Oliver Museum, 474 School Ave., 1-4 p.m., to reserve call 778-439-3100
• Freedom of Singing Workshop with Mia Harris at Penticton Art Gallery, two-day workshop begins, 6-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, $100, to register call: 250-493-2928
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.
• The Dream Cafe presents Doug Cox and Linda McRae, an evening of song and stories, Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave.$25, purchase online at: eventbrite.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
• BCHL junior A hockey, Prince George Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. at The Sun Bowl, final game of the regular season
• Professional drag queen Freida Whales double show at Slackwater Brewing Co., shows at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., tickets are $22.23 and available at eventbrite.com, event is for ages 19 and over
• Heritage Week displays at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, exhibits include Penticton Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, SS Sicamous Society, Kettle Valley Model Train Club, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
• Free Oliver Aviators Flying Kits (four balsa wood aircraft-building sets, aviation-themed word searches, stickers and more) at the Oliver Museum, 474 School Ave., 1-4 p.m., to reserve call 778-439-3100
• Moving Lines, live music at Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow with Gypsy
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton
• Michael Sime My Journey— Redux Exhibition at Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Step-by-Step Acrylic Landscape Painting with Roberta Far at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 1-4 p.m., call: 778-718-5757
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Morning Class at Speckled Row Studio, 10 a.m, 108-78 Industrial Ave w., phone: 778-931-0251
Sunday, Feb. 20
• XXIV Winter Olympics closing ceremonies from Beijing, 3 a.m. (PT, CBC).
• BCHL junior A hockey, Cranbrook Bucks at Penticton Vees, 4 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets visit SOEC box office or purchase online at: valleyfirsttix.ca
• 2nd annual Comedy Blizzard featuring Big Daddy Taz, with Glen Heinrich, 6 p.m. at the Venables Theatre in Oliver, $25, purchase online at: venablestheatre.ca
• Brian Sanders performs live at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Heritage Week displays at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, exhibits include Penticton Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, SS Sicamous Society, Kettle Valley Model Train Club, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Hot rockin' bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre
Monday, Feb. 21
• Family Day (stat holiday in B.C.)
• Family Day Bonfire, 1-4 p.m. at Gyro Beach in Osoyoos, live music by the Wildfire Gypsies, free pizza slice and hot chocolate, giant games with Osoyoos Coyotes hockey team, hosted by Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Fire Department
• Family Day Brunch at The Hooded Merganser at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., reservations recommended at: 250-487-4663
• Heritage Week displays at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, exhibits include Penticton Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, SS Sicamous Society, Kettle Valley Model Train Club, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.