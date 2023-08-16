Hop on board with the Grandmothers for Africa as they take you on a virtual flying tour of their favourite continent.
The charity group is hosting a Travel Night fundraiser on Sept. 7, 7-8:30 p.m., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penticton, 1370 Church St.
Fasten your seatbelts and be one of the first 120 passengers to experience two perspectives of sub-Saharan Africa. The fare is a $10 minimum donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation on behalf of their Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. A tax receipt will be given for donations of more than $20.
Come and learn tips for visitors to Africa, including how to travel solo, how to be safe, and some of the best travel practices available.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.