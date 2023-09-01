Workers started installing solar panels this week at a long-awaited green energy project in Summerland.
Local firms are handling most elements of construction of the Solar+Storage project, civil works for which got underway this spring at a site on Cartwright Mountain owned by the District of Summerland.
The array of solar panels will send electricity into a nearby bank of batteries, which will store the energy and deliver it to Summerland’s power grid as needed. The system, which has been in the works since 2016, should produce enough electricity to power approximately 40 homes while showcasing green technology.
Commissioning of the batteries was set to start Wednesday, according to Jeremy Storvold, the district’s utilities director.
“A critical time will be in late September when we connect the battery system to our power system and begin our online testing,” he told council in an update at its meeting this week.
The $5.2-million construction contract was awarded last year to Penticton-based Wildstone Construction and joint-venture partner SkyFire Energy, an employee-owned co-operative based in Calgary that maintains an office in West Kelowna.
Battery components came from EVLO, a subsidiary of publicly owned Hydro Quebec, while the solar panels came from Chinese firm LONGi.
The project, which is going on a former public works yard owned by the District of Summerland, was originally set to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another 4.5 megawatt-hours of power.
However, bids received last year put the price in the range of $10.4 million – well over the district’s $7-million budget – due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers and a $6-million federal grant – council reduced the scope of the project to fit within the $7-million envelope.
Meanwhile, the district is also charging ahead with plans to develop an eco-village on the same site.
The district is looking to add as much value to the land as possible, through advanced planning and regulatory work, before selling it to a developer who shares its vision.
Conceptual designs already completed for the Eco-Village site feature two possibilities: a medium-density proposal with 96 townhomes and a high-density version with 152 apartments.
The homes would feature the latest in sustainable construction techniques and showcase the Solar+Storage project.
Council heard this week that public engagement efforts on the project will ramp up in November ahead of planned subdivision and rezoning applications, followed early next year by issuance of a request for proposals from developers.