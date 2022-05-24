One person is dead after fire ripped through a mobile home near Oliver this past weekend.
Crews were called to the blaze on Ridgeview Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday and found the mobile home engulfed in flames, according to Rob Graham, spokesman for the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department.
“Because of the heavy fire pushing out of there, (the initial attack) was strictly exterior water application until they could knock the fire down, at which point they did an interior attack and at which point they did find a body,” said Graham in an interview.
Due to the design and construction of mobile homes, “fire moves fairly quickly,” he continued, “and, unfortunately, just with the amount of heavy fire that was pushing through, (crews) couldn’t make as quick an interior attack as maybe we would normally like to.”
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda confirmed police are now handling the case due to the fatality.
“We are working with our investigative partners to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as cause of death. It is too early to make a determination into the possibility of any criminality,” said Bayda in an email Tuesday.
Graham said the department is keeping a close eye on the members who made the grisly discovery inside the home.
“We monitor our guys. We talk to our guys afterwards and try to debrief as well. And periodically throughout the weeks we stay in contact with the guys who may have been directly involved to make sure their mental health is in check,” he explained. “It helps that the guys have other guys to talk to, as well.”
It was one of two homes destroyed by fire in Oliver over the weekend, although there were no injuries in the first blaze around 1:30 a.m. Friday that gutted a vacant house on the 7200 block of Highway 97.
“Once we arrived on scene, flame was pushing through the roof pretty heavily and it continued to burn in the roof. Because of the age of the home, it was fairly old wood and it burned most of that roof to the point where some of it collapsed,” said Graham.
The department has not yet determined the cause of that fire, although it doesn’t believe there’s a connection to the fatal blaze Saturday that occurred only about one kilometre away.