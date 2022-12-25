featured Merry Christmas at the Soupateria JAMES MILLER/Penticton Herald Dec 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Ines Niemeyer, Daniel Winston, Carina Hakanson, Jason Myerss, Blaize Myers, Maxine Myers and Corylee Myers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Volunteers at the Penticton Soupateria were up bright and early Christmas morning, preparing holiday meals.Here the team prepares to-go plates.They were expecting as many as 120 this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Meal Holiday Morning Volunteer Team Plate Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCycling group issues a press release ahead of Tuesday's meetingWho was Penticton's newsmaker of the year in 2022?Stabbing incident now a homicideOld school hockey is back at Memorial ArenaPenticton RCMP are investigating after a stabbing incident outside a local businessGrace Robotti granted escorted leaveSoundstage presenting a Disney show Jan. 18-21Letters to the Editor: Saturday, December 24, 2022Council freezes remunerationHat firefighter, community advocate Curtis Noble passes away Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News UPDATE: Bus crash resulted in fatalities Snow crew B.C. Interior Health says 53 patients taken to three hospitals after highway crash Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight Merry Christmas at the Soupateria Last week's top stories