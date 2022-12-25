Christmas 2022

From left, Ines Niemeyer, Daniel Winston, Carina Hakanson, Jason Myerss, Blaize Myers, Maxine Myers and Corylee Myers.

Volunteers at the Penticton Soupateria were up bright and early Christmas morning, preparing holiday meals.

Here the team prepares to-go plates.

They were expecting as many as 120 this year.

