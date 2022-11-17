The owner of a troubled sewer utility that serves a community south of Penticton has formally asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to take it off his hands.
Johnny Aantjes confirmed he made the request this week, following months of meetings with property owners and governments officials regarding concerns about the Vintage Views sewer system.
The system, which includes a treatment plant that discharges effluent into septic fields, services the neighbourhoods of Heritage Hills, Vintage Views and Lakeshore Highlands that lie above the east side of Skaha Lake.
Aantjes in 2012 assumed ownership of the system, which was struggling even then and failed multiple times in more recent years, resulting in numerous warnings and administrative penalties from the B.C. Environment Ministry.
The ministry upped the ante again in August 2021, when it issued a pollution prevention order that effectively blocks the RDOS from granting building permits for new homes that would connect to the system.
Aantjes believes it would cost at least $1 million to bring the system into compliance, while the ministry also wants a $2-million bond to cover any unforeseen expenses.
Faced with those kinds of costs -- which would ultimately be borne by users – and with the inability to obtain government grants because the system is privately owned, Aantjes has long supported the idea of the utility becoming a public asset.
“It has made sense for awhile,” said Aantjes in an interview Thursday.
However, he’s not willing to let the system go for free and it appears the RDOS is now willing to negotiate a purchase price once experts have studied the system and come up with a valuation.
Aantjes, who has also offered to sell the RDOS the related Lakeshore Waterworks utility, which supplies water to the same area, is optimistic the takeover process could be complete by late next year.
“This has been a stressful time for all of us and it will be nice to take a big step in the right direction,” said Aantjes, who saluted homeowners in the area for their patience and willingness to be part of the solution.
Aantjes said the RDOS is aware of his asking price, but he declined to share it publicly.
RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell confirmed in a statemen he received Aantjes’ application to “start exploring a purchase/sale. RDOS staff will meet with the owner to get more detail.”
The RDOS has a well-established policy for utility acquisitions, which it used most recently to guide the pending take-over of the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District. The RDOS already operates nine water systems – three of which it’s taken over in just the past five years – and the Okanagan Falls sewer plant.
News of the Aantjes’ utilities potentially becoming public systems was cheered by the
Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association, which has been working for years to resolve the issue.