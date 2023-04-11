Kind-hearted community listeners heard the call and came up with $36,000 for the South Okanagan Women In Need Society during the Bell Media Have a Heart Radiothon.
The event was staged March 30 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre with support from Bell’s two local radio stations, Bounce Radio and Move 97.1 FM.
Funds will go towards two main causes: a second-stage housing program and starter kits for women and children who are rebuilding their lives there.
SOWINS’ next major fundraiser is its annual Walk to End Abuse, set for June 4.